Scott Douglas Heilesen returned to his Father in Heaven Thursday, October 22, 2020, at EIRMC from complications of Juvenile Diabetes. He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, June 16, 1951, to Ole and LuNone Heilesen. Scott was very artistic and creative. He was a master craftsman and built beautiful homes and many medical offices in Southeast Idaho. He and his son Josh owned and operated Summit Builders, which will continue to operate under Josh. Scott was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his wife, Terri Garn Heilesen; his son Joshua Scott Heilesen; one older brother, Clark Heilesen; and three sisters, NoraDee Jensen, Helen Biggs, and Elaine Montague. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Friends and family are invited. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Scott 6/16/1951 - 10/22/2020Douglas Heilesen
