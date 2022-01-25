Kreig Allen Heilig, 29, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 21, 2022, in Caldwell, Idaho. Kreig was born July 24, 1992, in Redmond, Washington, to Kerry Anthony Heilig and Linda A. Nukaya Walker. He grew up and attended schools in Bellevue, Washington, until he was five. He attended Cougar Ridge Elementary during preschool and kindergarten. He then moved to Idaho Falls and finished kindergarten at Templeview Elementary. He attended Eagle Rock Jr. High and graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended the University of Idaho. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church and was active in the Logos program. He enjoyed numerous family vacations to Lake Powell and camping at Palisades with his many cousins, aunts, and uncles. He loved boating, rock climbing, skiing, playing soccer for Skyline High School, spending time with his family, and especially his nephews. Kreig is survived by his parents, Linda A. (Randy) Walker of Idaho Falls, ID; father, Kerry Anthony Heilig of Moses Lake, WA; the love of his life, Erica L Griffiths; brothers, Kevin A. (Whitney) Heilig, Cory Walker, and Haydyn Walker, all of Idaho Falls, ID; grandparents, Taka and Jun Nukaya of Idaho Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James O. and Betty Walker. A private family gathering will be held. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kreig 7/24/1992 - 1/21/2022Allen Heilig