Lyle S Heinz passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in Santa Clara, Utah, at the age of 85. Born to William and Bernice Heinz in their Rexburg, Idaho home on July 21, 1934, Lyle quickly tried to keep up with his two older brothers, Don (Marsha) Heinz and Blair (Kay-deceased) Heinz, and grew to become a competitive young man. He attended Brigham Young University where he played football under Chick Atkinson. He married his high school sweetheart, Helen Hawkes, in August 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Lyle served in the Great Lakes Mission in 1955 then returned to his family and finished his education at Utah State University, becoming a seminary teacher and an institute teacher with The Church Education System for over three decades. He and Helen had five children, one boy and four girls, whom they loved and taught. Helen passed away in 1977 while the family lived in Price, Utah. Lyle courted Nellene Parry Jones after her husband passed away, leaving her to care for their five children, four girls and a little boy. Lyle and Nellene were married in the Manti, Utah Temple in 1978. While blending the two families was a challenge, they made it work with lots of love and patience. Lyle and Nellene eventually served in the Fiji Suva Mission in 1996 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They also served as ordinance workers in the Manti Temple for ten years and as volunteers in the St. George Temple. The Gospel of Jesus Christ was the focus of Lyle's life. He was a student of the scriptures and a master teacher, always asking poignant questions which encouraged his students (including his children and grandchildren) to find the answers for themselves. He served in several callings in the Church and in various capacities in his career and was sure to be found expounding scriptures and directing all to the Savior Jesus Christ no matter what his calling or position was. He is well known for his beautiful garden. Lyle loved the outdoors-boating, fishing, four-wheeling, hunting, and camping-and playing card and board games, often bringing out his competitive nature but always for the enjoyment of being with family. Lyle is survived by his wife, Nellene Heinz of Santa Clara, Utah, and their 10 children: Bruce (Beth) Heinz of Las Vegas, Nevada; Cathy (Dan) Hanna of Rexburg, Idaho; Sherry (Robert) Bulloch of Cedar City, Utah; MiChelle Heinz of Cedar City, Utah; Pam (Jim) Russell of Rexburg, Idaho; Lisa (Jae) Potter of Price, Utah; LaNell Denison of Salt Lake City, Utah; Holly (Michael) Smuin of Vernal, Utah; Heidi (Justin) Frandsen of Lehi, Utah; De (Barb) Jones of Pocatello, Idaho; 39 grandchildren and 68 great-grandchildren. Prior to services in Rexburg there will be a viewing Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, in St. George, Utah. Then a viewing will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to funeral services, Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Price 7th Ward Building, 995 E 700 N, Price, Utah. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Lyle 7/21/1934 - 1/17/2020Heinz