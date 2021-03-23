Robert Dale Heline, 58, returned to his Heavenly Father March 17, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a month long of unexpected complications of health issues surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born September 4, 1962 in Denver, Colorado to George C. and Ruby Colleen Davidson Heline. He was the youngest of nine siblings. Robert grew up and attended schools in Lakewood, Colorado and graduated from Lakewood High School, home of the Tigers. On June 16, 1984 Robert married the love of his life, Donna Renee Yorgensen in Lakewood, Colorado. Robert and Donna made their home in Lakewood where they laid the foundation, creating their life long story, and building a binding love. They moved to Shelley, Idaho in September of 1992. Raised their beautiful children, who were the focus and center of his life. Robert always made it a point to provide and included his Squirt Buckies, being genuinely interested in hearing about their day. He loved sports, especially football and swimming, going on rides, picnics, camping, playing games, watching movies, and sharing his love of the great outdoors with them. He gave guidance and taught them life skills they would need to succeed in their own lives. Robert's happiness came when centered around his wife and children and only wanted to be home with them. He is survived by his wife, Donna Heline of Shelley; children, Skye Renae Heline Shurtz of Idaho Falls, Clay J Heline of Idaho Falls and Sierra Dawn Heline of Shelley; sisters, Wanda Ghiacy of Orange County, CA, Edith (John) Morrison of Colorado Springs, CO, Edna (Bill) Johnson of Delaware, OH; and a brother, Ray Heline of Lakewood, CO. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, son, Lavon Dale Heline, brothers, Jonny Gunn, Clifford Heline, Gary Heline, and his sister, Glenda Krantz Askew. Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Shelley Stake Center (325 East Locust Street). The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak Street) in Shelley. Following the services at 3:00 p.m., a luncheon and celebration of Robert's life will be held at 121 South Holmes in Shelley. The family invites all to attend and visit and share memories. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Nalder Funeral Home to help will funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Robert 9/4/1962 - 3/17/2021Dale Heline
News Trending Today
-
Two concerning coronavirus variants confirmed in eastern Idaho
-
Opinion: ICU staff are overwhelmed
-
Idaho Falls man with history of domestic abuse arrested for reported knife attack
-
Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire plan to Yemen rebels
-
Suspicion mounts over scant tests for virus variants in eastern Idaho
-
NY Times: Idaho Falls is nation's top COVID hotspot. Rexburg is third worst
-
Purple Biotech to Present Additional Mechanism of Action Data for NT219 at American Association ...
-
Idaho Falls and INL have innovation district in the works
-
Rescuing a river system: Several moving parts involved in rehabilitating the upper Blackfoot River system
-
Eastern Idaho snowpack shows mixed bag for water outlook