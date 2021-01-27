Robert Thomas Hemming, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 23, 2021, at his home from natural causes. He was under the care of Brio Hospice. Bob was born March 9, 1934, in Rexburg, ID, to Thomas Melvin Hemming and Mary Juanita Christenson Hemming. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He also earned his bachelors and masters degree from BYU. On June 21, 1957, he married Carol Larae Arave in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Bob and Carol made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He started out as a rancher, and later in life worked as a Behavioral Health Counselor at BHC. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in several leadership positions. He enjoyed nice cars, horses, cattle, traveling, winters in Arizona, Lake Louise, Maddox Restaurant in Utah, sunglasses 24/7 day and night, and family. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Carol Larae Hemming of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Rob Hemming of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Cara (Greg) Black of Iona, ID; daughter, Paula (Blake) Van Kampen of Ammon, ID; daughter, Joanna (Bart) Prestwich of Shelley, ID; sister, Geraldine Sucher of American Fork, UT; brother, Garth (Maryetta) Hemming of Yuma, AZ; six grandchildren, Allie Jones, Logan Van Kampen, Payton Alvey, Olivia Lovejoy, Christian Colegrove, and Austin Prestwich; and eight great grandchildren, Ava Jones, Emersyn Jones, Knox Jones, Riggins Jones, Addison Lovejoy, Charlotte Colegrove, Hinklie Van Kampen, and Max Alvey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Hemming; sister-in-law, Janis Hemming; and brother-in-law, Floyd Sucher. Graveside services and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway, with President Todd Erikson officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Robert 3/9/1934 - 1/23/2021Thomas Hemming
