William 'Will' Edward Hemming, age 43, unexpectedly passed away earlier this year from unforeseen medical complications, in Seattle, Washington. He was born July 10, 1977, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He graduated from Skyline High school in 1995. In August of that year, he went to serve his country by joining the United States Navy and subsequently lived in Virginia, Hawaii, Georgia, Maryland, California, and Washington. He served his country as part of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the National Security Agency (NSA), with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned numerous awards during his service: Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and Navy Sharpshooter. On February 16, 2000, he married Jennifer Boone, they had a son on July 23, 2001, Ethan Hemming. They were later divorced. He married Corrie Waverly in 2005, and on January 13, 2006, they had a daughter, Elainna Hemming. Will was preceded in death by his grandparents: Arnold Bauer, Clifford Hemming, Ethelyn Hemming. He is survived by his two children, Ethan Hemming (of Ohio) and Elainna Hemming (of Colorado), his father, William C. Hemming (Linda) of Mesa, Arizona, his mother, Lila Reed (Ted) of Idaho Falls, Idaho and his siblings: Warren Hemming (Emily) of Seattle, Washington, Leanna Poole (Wayne) of Menan, Idaho, Lindsey von Bargen of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Sarah Parsons (Caleb) of Gilbert, Arizona. He is also survived by his grandmother Eva Bauer (of Montana) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. At the time of his passing, he was living in Seattle, Washington and had recently retired from the military of twenty-two years. He has touched many lives and had numerous friends and military family. His sense of humor, kindness and generosity will be missed. A funeral will be held on July 10, 2021, at 10:00 am located at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building, 3195 South Holmes, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401 (the corner of Holmes and Sunnyside). William 4/10/1977 - 1/3/2021Edward Hemming
