On April 16, 1949, the world was graced with a precious gem who would grow to touch many lives. Her name was Joyce Hazel "Dusty" Henderson. On May 6, 2021, at 72 years of age, this precious gem slipped away from this world to go to the wonderful place called "Heaven." Not long before she was to pass, she told everyone how excited she was to be with the "One who loved her most" - her best friend ever, Jesus Christ. She was the youngest of seven children born to her parents, David and Hazel. Joyce's mother, Hazel, passed away when Joyce was 16. At that point, Joyce went to live with some of her older siblings. In 1968, she gave birth to her oldest daughter, Amy Simerly, just before moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Her daughter, Sara (Henderson Hudson), came along in 1970. Her daughters were her pride, and joy and she loved them so very deeply. Friends that knew her would listen for hours as she bragged on how wonderful her daughters are. She was a very hard worker and started her employment in Idaho Falls as a well-loved waitress at Ada's Café (where she acquired her nickname "Dusty"). She worked there on and off for 18 years. Other occupations that she had were working as a CNA, and a nanny, where she simply adored the children under her care, and continued to stay in touch with them even after they had grown. Joyce was never a wealthy person, and she worked for every penny she earned. But she was "wealthier" than the richest of all of us because of the "gem" of a person that she was. While her daughters were still young, some of the difficulties Joyce had known in her lifetime had hardened her, until that life-changing day that she met Jesus. At that point, her life radically began to turn around, and she went from "Dusty" (who she referred to as a 'rough and tough out-to-get-ya' lady) to being washed clean by Jesus' love, and became a tender-hearted teddy bear. From that point on, she asked everyone to call her "Joyce," because her heart and life had been washed clean by Jesus and she was no longer "dusty." She attended various churches in Idaho Falls, and loved them all, making many friends wherever she went. Her favorite place to fellowship, though, was her Monday night Bible Study group, where this group of friends have been together for 40 years. Along with her daughters and biological family, Joyce called this group "family." She was a happy lady who loved to laugh (you knew Joyce was in a movie theater by her contagious laugh - which was the loudest in the room). Along with movies, she also enjoyed reading, playing cards and games with others, puzzles, both jigsaw and crossword. She was excellent at crochet and liked making cards and handmade gifts for others. She loved the outdoors and camping, and enjoyed drives to see nature and wildlife whenever she could. She loved walks and time with friends. She was a treasure! She is survived by two daughters, Amy Simerly of Conyers, GA, and Sara Henderson Hudson of Nampa, ID; a sister, Helen "Ruth" McCracken of California; and one grandson, Logan Hudson of Nampa, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents and five of her brothers and sisters, Dorothy "Dotty" Bashline of Idaho Falls, William L. "Doc" Henderson of Oak Harbor, WA, Travis E. "Tabby" Henderson of Homestead, FL, Donald Henderson of TX, and Katherine Holy of San Antonio, TX. A celebration of life is set to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Rise Church, 502 2nd Street in Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Joyce 4/16/1949 - 5/6/2021Henderson
+1