Michael Dalton Henderson, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 13, 2021, at his home. Mike was born September 9, 1950, in Provo, Utah, to Ralph Dalton Henderson and Kathryn Cole Moore Henderson. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho, including Bonneville High School. He also attended Ricks College where he earned his Associate Degree in Accounting. On August 21, 1973, he married DeLayne "Dee" Gates in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. Mike and Dee made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Mike worked as a computer operator for the Site. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed reading, camping, collecting stamps, working with computers, and especially spending time with his family. In his spare time, he volunteered for the Disaster Response Teams of the American Red Cross. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dee Henderson of Idaho Falls; son, Christopher Henderson of Idaho Falls; daughter, Sarah (Darrell) Hall of Hurricane, UT; son, Andrew (Maren) Henderson of Idaho Falls; mother, Kathryn Henderson; brother, Frank (Susanne) Henderson of Hubbard, OR; sisters, Julie (Marco) Antazana of Houston, TX and Abigail Grant of Pocatello, ID; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Henderson; and sister, Constance Henderson. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mike 9/9/1950 - 2/13/2021Henderson
