Richard Lee Henderson of Blackfoot, Idaho, returned to his heavenly home on June 17, 2020. He was born June 18, 1945, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Tyrus "Tyke" L. and Mary Gertrude (Harris) Henderson. Richard "Dick" was the youngest of three children. He graduated from Borah High School in Boise, Idaho. He served in the Air Force National Guard (1963 - 1969) and instilled a strong sense of patriotism in his family. He served a mission to the Central States for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He met Vonda Lou Parmer in Boise, Idaho and they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on August 5, 1967. He was a faithful member of The Church and served in various church callings throughout his life. He worked throughout the state of Idaho for 40 years and touched the lives of many people. Dick was an avid duck hunter, fisherman, and softball player. Richard is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, Vonda Lou Parmer Henderson; his children: Richard Troy (Tiffany) Henderson of Blackfoot; Travis Lee (Brindie) Henderson of Blackfoot; Trent Justin Henderson of Ogden, Utah; Misti Dawn (David) Taufu'i of Blackfoot; Jill Marie (Craig) Radford of Pocatello; Kristi Jo Henderson of Salt Lake City, Utah; his 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; and his sister, Donna Marie (Robert) Montee of Coeur D'Alene. He has many extended family members, including nieces, nephews, cousins and neighbors whom he cherished. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tyrus and Mary Henderson and older brother Doyle Dean Henderson of Boise, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at Hawker Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 A.M. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 22 from 6:30-8:00 pm and one hour prior to the funeral services. He will be laid to rest at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery located on E. Menan Lorenzo Hwy, Rigby, Idaho. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Richard 6/18/1945 - 6/17/2020Henderson
