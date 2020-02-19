The ground moved and the great rock fell leaving a mudslide of grief below. Larry Joel Hendricks, 78, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and an overall wonderful man lost his battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma on February 13, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. Larry was born on April 16, 1941, to Kenneth Josiah Hendricks and Ruth May Davies Hendricks in Hibbard, Idaho. He grew up with his many siblings along the Snake River outside of Rexburg fishing, camping, riding horses, and helping move cattle with his father. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Larry held many jobs before he started working for HK Contractors where he worked until his retirement, 40 plus years later. On August 22, 1959, he married his sweetheart, DeAnn Holmes, in Rexburg, Idaho. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary last August. They had 4 children: Myrna, Jean, Russel, and Cory. They also raised 2 grandsons: Scott and Andrew. Larry enjoyed grinding his own wheat and making amazing bread to share with those he loved. He always made sure his family had food, even when they were grown and had moved out. He was a gentle, soft-spoken, kind, and shy man who had a BIG love for his family. He is survived by his wife, DeAnn Hendricks; his daughters: Jean Hendricks and Cory (Vic) Rainey; his sons: Russ Hendricks, Scott Boyington, and Andrew Boyington: 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Myrna (Bryon) Mitchell; and his parents: Kenneth and Ruth Hendricks. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Larry's name to your local food pantry. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Larry 4/16/1941 - 2/13/2020Joel Hendricks
