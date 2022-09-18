Annette Marilyn Hendrickson went home to her Lord on August 30, 2022, at the age of 85. She passed away peacefully in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Annette was born on February 24, 1937, in Crookston, Minnesota, to Carl and Evelyn Syverson. She attended grade school in Goodridge, Minnesota, where her father was the creamery manager. Her father died suddenly in 1949 and the family with three children moved to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. She graduated from Coeur d' Alene High School and North Idaho Junior College, attended Pacific Lutheran University, and graduated from Washington State University with a degree in education. Annette married Wally Hendrickson in 1958. Together, they raised two accomplished children, Jené and Olaf, and were married for 25 years. The family lived in Pullman, Washington, Silver Spring, Maryland, and Idaho Falls, which was her home for 48 years. She taught 4th grade for 19 years. Her faith sustained her, and she was an involved member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, active in bible studies and the Stephen Ministry. She was an accomplished pianist and played for the church choir for 23 years. Annette lived life to the fullest, yet lived frugally and was attentive to her responsibilities. She enjoyed the creativity of sewing clothes. Classical and jazz music was a special joy. Her travels brought her to the British Isles, Norway, continental Europe, and numerous other countries visited on cruises. She loved hiking in the mountains with friends, cross-country skiing, entertaining, and taking care of her family, home, and garden. She grew flowers, vegetables, and fruit trees, sharing the bounty with friends and neighbors. Visitors were always treated to a tour of the garden. She loved to invite friends for coffee and pastries on the patio, summer lunches, and dinners. She corresponded with a wide network of relatives and friends and saved every letter and card she received. Annette is survived by daughter, Jené Michaud (Jon-Pierre); son, Olaf Hendrickson (Rhonda); grandchildren, Tor and Solveig Hendrickson; and sister, Clarie Kuball. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Syverson; and friend, Ned Wilde. A celebration of Annette's life will be at 11:30 a.m. on October 8, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 255 Sunnyside Road, Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends for one-half hour before services begin. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Annette 2/24/1937 - 8/30/2022Hendrickson
