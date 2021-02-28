Timothy Ralph Hendrickson, 49, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 24, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of OneSource Hospice. Tim was born July 14, 1971, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ralph Hendrickson and Virginia Reese Hendrickson. He grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. He went on to work for the Department of Corrections as a Pre-Sentence Investigation writer. Throughout his life, he studied numerous religions and maintained his relationship with God. Tim was very creative and showed this through a variety of mediums. He enjoyed poetry and had several of his poems published. He also created wall art, and many of his pieces hang on many family members' walls of their homes. He liked computer gaming, and at the time of his passing, was learning to speak different languages. Tim is survived by his loving mother, Virginia, of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings, Donna (Larry) Ayers, Mike (Bonnie) Hendrickson and Dennis (Tami) Hendrickson, all of Idaho Falls, ID; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Hendrickson. A gathering will be held from 2-4:00 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be given to Shriners Hospitals at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Timothy 7/14/1971 - 2/24/2021Hendrickson
