David Lee Hendrix, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away on September 24, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center from complications due to COPD. David was born on June 1, 1947, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Carl and Helen (Bever) Hendrix. David was the youngest of three boys, being the twelve years younger than the oldest, Jim, and eight years younger than Gordon. Being the youngest he learned the art of precision rock throwing in order to defend himself from his older brother, Gordon. He enjoyed his early years of living on the farm four miles north east of Buhl, Idaho, where he learned the value of hard work with his father and brothers. After graduating from Buhl High School, David and his best friends, Dan Kern, and Phil Busmann, all continued their education at Idaho State University and many good times were had by all. On February 1, 1971, he married Kathleen Albertson in Idaho Falls. David and Kathie made their home in Idaho Falls, where David worked at the INL and later transferred to Argonne where he worked as an experimental technician and laser welder. David loved playing football and enjoyed his many friends. He kept in contact with them on Facebook. Every morning he would get up, share comments, agreeing, laughing, loving, being surprised, and sad, about the things that were being shared...and he loved it all! David enjoyed football, building and flying RC model airplanes, fishing, hunting and was a lifelong member of the Red Baron RC Modelers. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Hendrix of Idaho Falls; sisters-in-law, Karan Hendrix and Dixie Hendrix; and many special nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. David was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jim and Gordon Hendrix. The family will visit with friends Thursday, October, 1, 2020, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Paul Cemetery in Rupert, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. David 6/1/1947 - 9/24/2020Lee Hendrix
