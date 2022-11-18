Raymond N. Henkensiefken, 95, of Idaho Falls and Irwin, Idaho, died November 13, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born November 25, 1926, in Montclair, New Jersey, the son of August and Matilda Fuhrmeister Henken. After attending high school, Ray joined the United States Navy in 1944. Ray started as a Seaman and worked up to Chief Electrician by 1954. In early 1954 Ray came to Idaho Falls as part of the Submarine One Reactor, S1W Crew. It was there that he met his future wife Elaine L. Leavitt who helped him to set higher goals for himself and his family. He married Elaine L. Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on September 17, 1954. He stayed in Idaho Falls as an instructor until 1956; then on to the USS Nautilus SSN-571, the world's first nuclear powered submarine. In 1957 Ray attended Officer Candidate School. He attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander when he retired in 1969. Ray was proud of his twelve and a half years in the "Silent Service" submarines. He spent many hours in his later years talking about the inception of Holland class submarines and his Uncle Rod who was a submariner in the early 1900's. Many of his submarine sailor shipmates returned to Idaho Falls and they became fast friends and remained friends well into their later years. The latter half of his naval career included twelve and a half years on surface ships including a destroyer, guided missile frigate, and USS Pickaway-APA 222 before he retired. Ray served in World War II and the Korean War on submarines, and on surface ships in the Vietnam War. During his service he enjoyed serving his country, advancing his career and spending time with his family. Never slowing down in the least! Throughout 90 plus years he maintained great health and a wonderful outlook on life. After leaving the Navy, Ray worked in shipyards in San Diego and Pascagoula, Mississippi, returning to Idaho Falls in 1975. Ray worked for the Idaho National Laboratory for fourteen years, as a Shift Supervisor at Engineering Test Reactor ETR, and as a Document Controller at ETR and the Advanced Test Reactor ATR. After retiring from the Site, Ray and Elaine moved to a cabin in Irwin, Idaho. There they took up the good life by enjoying horses, snow machining, gardening, and even a little fishing. Ray spent 9 years on the Irwin City Council, campaigning for a new fire district where he became a Swan Valley Fire Commissioner. Ray and Elaine then completed EMT training and served with the Swan Valley Fire Department. He is survived by his wife Elaine L. Henken of Idaho Falls and Irwin, Idaho; and their children Jeffrey L Henken DDS (Linda) of Emmett, Idaho, Nancy A. Stewart (Robin) of Idaho Falls, and niece, Dr. Valerie Henken of Harvey Cedars, New Jersey; five grandchildren: Jason (Katie), Jacob (Heather), Allen (Sarah), Jordan, Mary, and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother August E. Henken, and his son Raymond A. Henken. He leaves behind a wonderful legacy from a life well lived. A life full of laughter, accomplishments, and a beautiful family. Ray was always a champion for his children and grandchildren encouraging them to enjoy life while achieving goals of their own. Private family services will be held. Condolences can be sent online to www.woodfuneralhome.com Raymond 11/25/1926 - 11/13/2022Henken
+1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.