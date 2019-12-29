Eva Arvilla Frandsen Henrie of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away at the age of 79, on December 21, 2019, under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Eva was born to Delbert and Blanche Frandsen on July 18, 1940, in Iona, Idaho. She was raised on the family farm and remembered fondly working with her father on the farm. She was the youngest of three children; there were 11 years difference between her and her brother and 16 years between her and her sister. With the age difference, she was spoiled by her older siblings. Eva attended school at Iona Elementary and Bonneville High School. She married Thomas Eugene Henrie on June 26, 1957, and they were blessed with five children. Eva was a stay-at-home mother raising her children, she would occasionally work odd jobs to help bring in extra money, such as working at Country Corner helping unload freight and selling Avon. Once their youngest child started school she went to work in the kitchen at Idaho Falls High School. She drove a C.A.R.T. bus for many years and retired as a bus aide for School District 91 in 2005. While working with the bus drivers, Eva learned to knit and crochet and found she had a talent and love for it, making her family many treasured items. Eva was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Idaho Falls; she was a Turtle and on the bowling league through the Eagles. She enjoyed taking many vacations with her brother and sister-in-law. Her biggest love was to be curled up in her chair with a good book or a crossword puzzle and a hot cup of tea. Eva was preceded in death by her daughter, Annette; her parents, Delbert and Blanche Frandsen; her sister, Ellen Walters; brother, Alvin Frandsen; and her husband, Thomas Henrie. She is survived by her children, Roger (Shanna) Henrie of Boise, ID, Dwight (Vickie) Henrie of Nampa, ID, Lorna (Richard) Colvin, and Esther (Robert) Huffman, both of Idaho Falls, ID; 9 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Eva fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. The family wants to thank Lily and Syringa Assisted Living and the staff for the love and care they gave. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org). Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Iona Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Eva 7/18/1940 - 12/21/2019Arvilla Henrie