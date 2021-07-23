Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
George "Ray" Henrie, 82, of Idaho Falls passed away peacefully on July 16, 2021. Ray was born in Manti, Utah to Laura Tucker Henrie and Gerald Henrie on July 5, 1939. They later moved to Provo, Utah where he went to Timpanogos Elementary, Dixon Jr. High, and Provo High School. As a boy, he loved trains and loved watching the trains pass by the mill race a block from home. He was a creative artist and was constantly drawing detailed pictures of trains. He transferred his love of trains to restoring and building cars. He purchased and restored Jimmy Durante's old 16 cylinder Cadillac into a shiny work of art down to the whitewall tires and spoke wheels. He then designed and hand-built a yellow convertible sports car he named "Stellar". He was invited to enter the car in the 1964 Oakland Roadster Show and as a result, had Hot Rod magazine publish a photo of his hard work. His artistic talent and intelligence knew no bounds. He turned his love of tinkering into a career doing research and development for Bombardier through the '60s and '70s. He married Carol Juhasz, September 24, 1967. They later divorced but remained friends. He passed on his passion for cars, along with a colorful vocabulary, to both of his wonderful children, Shea and Cristin. His children meant the world to him and his eyes lit up every time he talked about them. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Laura and Gerald Henrie: and his sisters: Norma Rokich Tucker and Frances Ann Henrie. Ray is survived by his children: Christopher Shea (Crystal) Henrie of Boise and Cristin Gail (Bryce) Ellis of Rigby; Carol Henrie of Idaho Falls; and his sisters: Merilyn Olsen Johnson and Jerry Simpson. He was so loved and will be greatly missed by friends and family. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. George 7/5/1939 - 'Ray' 7/16/2021Henrie