Kenneth H. Henry, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 16, 2021 at his home. Kenneth was born January 12, 1942 in Algoma, OR to Keith E. and Alice Loftsgaard Henry. He grew up and attended schools in nearby Klamath Falls, OR where he graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1960. He attended Oregon State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering in 1964. On August 28th, 1965 he married Nancy M. Hamm in Portland, OR. Kenneth lived in Aberdeen, WA where he worked for Rayonier Inc.; Kennewick, WA where he worked for Rockwell/Hanford; and Idaho Falls where he worked for EG&G and the INEL. Kenneth was a member of the Lutheran Church. While living in Washington he was a member of the Aberdeen Hiking Club. While living in Idaho Falls he volunteered at the Idaho Falls Zoo and was a member of the Idaho Alpine Club. Kenneth was an accomplished piano player and enjoyed hiking, fly fishing, camping, backpacking, cross-country skiing, and tennis. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, intelligence and friendliness toward others. Kenneth is survived by his wife Nancy, of Idaho Falls; daughter, Kathryn Erickson of Idaho Falls; and grandson, Morgan Erickson of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Keith Henry; and a brother, Bruce Henry. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., January 30, 2021, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 12-12:30 p.m., prior to services at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Kenneth Henry Tree Memorial in care of the City of Idaho Falls Attention Parks and Recreation Administration P.O. Box 50220 Idaho Falls, ID 83405. Services are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Kenneth 1/12/1942 - 1/16/2021Henry
