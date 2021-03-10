Barbara Herbst Groom Herbst Barbara Groom Herbst, 83, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho surrounded by her family. Barbara was born April 6, 1937 to Charles Nathan Groom and Ethel Poulsen Groom in Garfield, Idaho. Barbara attended schools in Bonneville county, where she skipped a few grades, graduating early from Bonneville High School in 1954. She continued her education at Ricks College studying nursing. On October 23, 1957, Barbara married Von Herbst in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. She started nursing at the Tuberculosis Hospital in Gooding and then at the State Hospital in Blackfoot, then went to Children's Hospital in Hollywood, California. She then came back to southeast Idaho and worked at the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls. During this time, she furthered her education. She worked for many years at Bingham Memorial in the OB department and helped deliver over 600 babies. She also worked in the ER and as surgical nurse and as the director of nurses at BMH. During that time she also taught the LPN course. When she retired from the hospital she used her nursing skills working for claims management service for Union Pacific Railroad; then did the same at FedEx and Department of Labor. She also worked alongside her husband at Herbst Enterprises. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings and enjoyed doing genealogy work. Barbara's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family whether it be boating, camping, traveling, fishing, or helping with chores, it didn't matter as long as she was with them. She loved celebrating birthdays, holidays, and special events. Serving her family and others always came first. Barbara is survived by her husband, Von Herbst; her children, Cindy Jo (Michael) Popejoy and Laurie (Layne) Anderson, both of Blackfoot; sisters Vada Hall of Idaho Falls, Gloria Hammon of Idaho Falls and Helen Holman of Ririe; 3 grandchildren, Casey (Sylvia) Anderson, Jenny (Shilo) Murdoch and Jeffrey Allred and 6 great grandchildren, Grey Murdoch, Willow Murdoch, Keaton Archibald, Oakley Allred, Boston Allred and Kya Weeks. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Todd Herbst; and brothers, Max Groom, Rex Groom and Gale Rhoades. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Blackfoot 6th Ward LDS Church at 660 Teton Dr. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Groveland Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the Blackfoot Home Health and Aspen Hospice for the care given to Barbara. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
News Trending Today
-
Results from March 9 levy and recall votes
-
Shoptalk: Another retail shop closes in the Grand Teton Mall
-
Idaho Falls, Pocatello could lose status as metro areas
-
School bond, levy issues breeze to approval
-
Ammon man arrested for forgery had an $11,000 check
-
Howen, Elaine
-
Committee approves Christensen’s gun bill, law enforcement calls it 'bad for Idaho children'
-
Kimbro, Patti
-
Older age, medical conditions should decide Idaho's next COVID-19 vaccine group, panel says
-
Scholarship bill passes House after receiving outpouring of opposition