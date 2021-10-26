Bruce Richard Herker, age 65, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 24, 2021 after fighting an extended illness. He was born on June 21, 1956 in Des Moines, Iowa to William August Herker and Alice Loraine Jones Herker. He was the youngest of four children. Bruce attended schools in Des Moines and college at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. He served a two year mission, that he loved, in the Idaho Pocatello Mission. At the end of his two years he enrolled at Idaho State University. There he met his wife, Ina Oberhansley. They were married on May 19, 1978 in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity. They were blessed with seven beautiful children, Christopher Bruce, Nicole, Joseph William, Amy, David James, Joshua Daniel, and Jonathan Ian. Bruce enjoyed being involved in the community and working with people. He loved sports and ran the Grid Kid Football program in Rexburg for many years. He enjoyed coaching kids in both football and baseball. He also served as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America along with being a committee member for the Idaho International Dance and Music Festival. Bruce was a hard worker and he made friends easily. He was a very gifted radio broadcaster and did the play-by-play for High School sports for 30 years. He loved being remembered as "The Voice of the Bobcats", and he enjoyed being known as "Cousin Brucie" on The Mike Adams Show on Saturday mornings. He has a great sense of humor and an ability to make people laugh and feel at ease. Bruce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in many callings, his favorite calling was serving on campus. He was always willing to serve. He loved the Lord, and he loved the Gospel. He is survived by his wife, Ina, children, Christopher Bruce Herker (Tammy), Nicole Paulsen (Anthony), Joseph William Herker, Amy Herker, David James Herker (Danielle), Joshua Daniel Herker, Jonathan Ian Herker, his sister, Susan Herker, brother, William Eugene Herker (Joann), eight grandchildren, and another grandchild due in April. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gwen Elizabeth Herker. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Rexburg Center Stake Center, 598 Summerwood Dr. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at the church prior to the services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery in Ashton, Idaho. Bruce 6/21/1956 - 10/24/2021Herker