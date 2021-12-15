Marvin Robert Herndon, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 12, 2021. Marvin was born November 3, 1928, to Ora Lester Herndon and Edeth Vroman Herndon. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. He served in the United States Navy, then returned home where he worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company. On December 1, 1956, he married Dorthetta Jean in Teton City, Idaho. Marvin had many hobbies. He particularly enjoyed working on his house. He loved spending time with the love of his life, Jean. He was a very social and loved going out and meeting new people. He cherished spending time with his family, especially going out to eat with them. Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Dorthetta Jean Herndon; grandsons, Jake Herndon, Corey Herndon, and Joey Herndon; granddaughter, Lacey Herndon; sisters, Milli Fletcher and Carol Mitchell; and brothers, Darrel Herndon and Doyle Herndon. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Gregory Herndon and Curtis Herndon; brothers, Alvin Herndon and Harold Herndon; and sisters, Lavina and Ellen. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marvin 11/3/1928 - 12/12/2021Robert Herndon