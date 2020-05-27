Kerry Ann Sato Hersley, 75, of Ammon, our hero, mentor and glue that held our family together passed away May 20, 2020, at Western Peaks Specialty Hospital in Bountiful, Utah, surrounded by her family. Kerry Ann made her appearance on July 17, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah, to Shigeichi Sato and Aiko Tokita Sato. Her parents decided to move to Idaho Falls, Idaho where she and her three older siblings grew up and attended schools. Kerry Ann graduated from Bonneville High School where she was an excellent student, cheerleader, and Miss Bonneville. She had many great memories she would share from back in the day. She also attended Ricks College where she earned her Associate's Degree in office management, which proved to be the exact education she would need in her career. On June 19, 1964, she married Edward R. Claver in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with three children, Trevor Neil, Kevin Todd, and Staci Anne. Kerry Ann and Ed were later divorced. Kerry Ann made her home in Ammon, Idaho, where she began her career as a secretary for Aerojet-Nuclear; She would work her way up to an executive buyer for EG&G and Lockheed-Martin, and transition to a procurement agent for Bechtel, Battel, CH2M and Fluor. Kerry Ann was a dedicated and loyal employee. She made and kept many friends at her work place and often talked highly of the people she worked with. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed reading, completing crossword puzzles in pen, playing pinochle, going to the gym, riding the bus with her friends to Jackpot, and taking walks around the neighborhood with her grandson and their dog. One of her favorite activities was to drive to Fort Hall with her family and close friends. She would always get very excited when she could hear someone winning regardless if she knew them or not. Kerry Ann loved spending time with her grandchildren, and great grandchildren traveling, playing games, shopping and going out to eat at all of the local restaurants. She attended nearly every Thunder Ridge High School boys basketball game for the past two years supporting her grandsons. Kerry Ann's legacy will be carried on with pride by her son, Kevin Todd Claver of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Staci Anne Sutherland of Idaho Falls; four grandchildren: Kolin Neil, Tomio Todd, Kelani Ann Sato, and Vai-Lahi Jeramon Joij James and three great grandchildren: Landon Neil, Tatum Anne and Korra Lynn. Survivors also include her siblings: Jeanette S. Yoshimura of Roy, Utah, Junior J. (Cecilia) Sato of San Jose, California and Robert K. Sato of Idaho Falls, Idaho. We know her parents Shigeichi and Aiko Tokita Sato were waiting for their beloved daughter with open arms and after waiting patiently for 52 years her son Trevor Neil has his mom with him again. Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Ammon Cemetery, 5226 E. Sunnyside Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Kerry 7/17/1944 - 5/20/2020Ann Hersley
+1