Barbara Jean Hess, aged 83, went to her loving Savior on Friday, July 23, 2021 in her apartment at Brookdale Round Rock in Austin, TX, a loving, caring community, surrounded by family who loved her immensely. Born in Alma, New York on May 22, 1938 to Leon Windsor and Erma Althea Atherton, she was the middle of three children. During her childhood, she fostered a love of music which expressed itself in the piano. Her piano frequently gave her comfort and she played for various churches she attended. She was a top tier student, a cheerleader for her high school in Hinsdale, New York, and an excellent markswoman who beat her entire high school in a shooting competition. Through her bravery and tenacity, she escaped her first marriage, taking the best part of it with her: her daughter Lisa Lynn, who she remained close with and proud of up until her death. In 1963, she moved from Olean, New York to Idaho Falls, Idaho where she met and married on October 5, 1968, the love of her life, Allen Lee Hess, at their place of work, Argonne National Laboratories. If ever there was such a thing as happily ever after, she found it with Allen. Their marriage was filled with love and respect and they were deeply devoted to each other until death did they part with Allen's death on May 10, 2013, in Richland, WA. As an adult, she became even more accomplished as an astounding seamstress, making quilts, dolls,and clothes which she often donated to charity to support her community. She even created beautiful handmade lace pieces of French hand sewn garments and beautiful Hardanger embroidery. She was the family historian and a dedicated genealogist, successfully tracing some branches of her family back to 1630 when they first arrived in the New World. During her life, she fostered many friends who she held dear her entire life. Two such friends are Faith Pressler of Little Ferry, New Jersey and Connie Cerchione of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Of her original nuclear family, only her younger brother, David Atherton of Palmer, Alaska survives her. Her father and mother and older sister, Dawn Marie Flynn, predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lynn Hess, her grandchildren, Sarah Ellen Werner and LCPL Michael Carlson Werner. She was proud of all three of them and loved them very much. Those that knew her loved her as she loved and cared for them. We will miss you, Sis, Mom, Grandmom and Auntie Bobby! Barbara 5/22/1938 - 7/23/2021Jean Hess
