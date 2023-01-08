Kenneth LaGrande Hewit was born October 5, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Fern Anna Marker and Glen Hulet Dees. Times being what they were, a few months before he was born, Ken's mom married a man named Herbert Hewit. Herb was honored to share his last name with both. Ken's happiest memories were the times he spent with family, especially his grandmother, Idaho Falls pioneer Bertha Marker, and his uncle, Post Register contributor, Joe Marker. Ken spent his childhood enjoying adventures with cousins, Marian, Jean, Joy, and Ercele. He often reminisced that they were like cherished siblings to him. Kenny loved his actual siblings with the same spirit. He made efforts to visit often and took opportunities to help out when someone needed a place to stay. He knew he wasn't always an easy housemate and that his efforts could sometimes backfire, but his intentions were honorable and he always tried to do his best. Many people have enjoyed time spent with Kenny and will miss his kind nature, generosity, and quick wit. He had political savvy and a passion for chain smoking. He had an amazing memory. He was loved and cherished by many, and will be sorely missed by most. Ken served in the US Army. Descriptions of his travels made you feel like you were there. He avoided discussing the ugly side of his experiences. He was happy to serve and didn't like a fuss to be made about it. He married Linda Anderson July 5, 1963, and they later divorced. Kenny married the love of his life, Pamela Elswood January 22, 1971. Making their home in Idaho Falls, together he and Pam raised a cherished son that made them abundantly proud. They enjoyed each other's company until Pam's passing in 2015. He missed her every single day since. Ken is survived by his son, Jeffery (Dana) Hewit, his grandson, siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his fur-babies. He was preceded in death by many beloved family members that he is certainly happy to be in the presence of today. For now, we find comfort knowing Ken can go hug his mom, meet his dad, enjoy the company of his wife, eat candy with his grandma on Saturdays while playing with his dog, Charlie, and listening to Uncle Joe tell a tale. Until we meet again, Kenny, we love you bunches! Kenneth 10/5/1939 - 1/4/2023Hewit
