Annette Danes Hiatt, age 61, died on July 3rd, 2019, at her home in Idaho Falls, ID under the care of hospice. She was born on October 8, 1957, in Fairbanks, Alaska. She spent her childhood in Southern California graduating from Poway High School at the young age of 16 and further attended Palomar College and Ricks College. She married Michael Dean Hiatt on January 6, 1979, in the Ogden, Utah temple and they raised 8 children together. When she was 34, Annette was diagnosed for the first time with breast cancer and then again five years later. She lived the next 20 years of her life in remission, raising her family and being actively involved in her church and community. At the age of 40, Annette returned to school and earned her Bachelor of Science in Special Education graduating with a 4.0. She was a creative teacher and loved her students, some of whom kept in touch with her until she passed away. In March of 2017, at the age of 59, Annette was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer in her lungs. She faced the end of her life with faith and trust in her Heavenly Father and His plan for her. She tried always to uplift others and see the positive in all of her earthly experiences. She is survived by her loving husband Mike, her mother, Ann Danes, her 8 children; Jared (Kaci), Rachel (Brandon) Holloway, Adam (Shannon), Sarah (Jon) Farrell, Esther (Nathan) Manwaring, Caleb, Noah, Abby (Greg) Christiansen, and 22 grandchildren. She also leaves behind her 7 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Family, friends and other's whose lives Annette touched are invited to a viewing at Coltrin Mortuary Friday, July 5th, 2019 from 7-9:00p.m. and one hour prior to the services at the church. Funeral services will be held at 2p.m. Saturday, July 6th, 2019 at the Idaho Falls Stake Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1155 First St. Idaho Falls. Annette will be laid to rest in the Ammon Cemetery, Idaho. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com Annette 10/8/1957 - 7/3/2019Danes Hiatt