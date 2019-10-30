Diana Ruth Hiatt, 70, passed away from natural causes at 12:14 p.m., October 15th. She joyfully ascended to Heaven to meet God and reunite with all who have gone before her. Diana was born May 6, 1949, in St. Anthony, Idaho to Ruth Anna Lenz Hiatt and William E. Hiatt Jr. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School and went on to attend Ricks College and Idaho State University where she majored in art. In 1972 she moved to Ashton to work as a Children's Librarian, and created many works of art in her beloved Rose Wood Studio. After losing her studio to an electrical fire she moved back to Idaho Falls, continuing to study art in the Old Masters Style. There she also worked as a Graphic Designer for Idaho State University and INEL. Sober for 37 years, Diana embraced the Twelve-Step philosophy. She helped countless people with her love and wisdom. Diana will live on in the hearts of those she touched so deeply. Diana was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother, father and brother. She is survived by Kerry Nesbit, Kerry's daughter Jackie Romo (Favian) and many close family friends whom Diana poured countless amounts of love into. Services will be held November 2, 10:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Church, 455 W Sunnyside Road, Idaho Falls. An account for donations has been set up in Diana's name at Mountain America Credit Union. Diana 5/6/1949 - 10/15/2019Ruth Hiatt