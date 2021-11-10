Thomas William Higgs, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 4, 2021, at his home with the support of his family. He has been active, healthy and happy, with the assistance of his daughters, until contacting a recent serious illness which placed him under the capable care of One Source Hospice services. He always kept his sharp intellect and thoughtful wisdom throughout his entire life. Thomas was born April 28, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, to Thomas Higgs and Elsie Hannah Jones Higgs. He grew up and attended schools in the Ogden area and graduated from Weber High School. He received an Associate Degree from Weber State College, then continued through an undergraduate degree from the University of Utah, where he was accepted to Medical School, graduating 4 years later as a medical doctor. He performed his residency as a Major in the United States Air Force at Travis AFB. Thomas continued another 4 years specializing in General and Chest Surgery in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and finished in Des Moines, Iowa, as chief resident. He was a member of the AMA and received the FACS and DABS qualifications. On September 15, 1950, he married Violet Delores Campbell in the Salt Lake City Temple. Thomas and Violet made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he worked as a renowned area surgeon. His dedicated community efforts were instrumental in organizing Idaho Falls as one of the first emergency response and ambulance services west of Chicago Illinois during the mid-1960's. His devoted efforts in managing, training, and implementing emergency services has, and continues to, assist innumerable intermountain families. Thomas is survived by his children Karen Rhodes, Linda Howell of Idaho Falls, ID, Thomas W (Sirena) Higgs of Kaysville, UT, Eron R (Cynthia) Higgs of Kettle Falls, WA, and Brian (Barbara) Higgs of Burley, ID; siblings Owen Higgs of Uinta, UT, Donald Higgs of Riverdale, UT, Evelyn (Robert) Elston of Riverdale, UT, and sister-in-law, Rosemary Higgs of Roy, UT; 26 grandchildren, 69 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Elsie, mother-in-law Florence, wife Violet, daughter Diane, brothers Edward and Joseph, grand-daughter Michelle and great-grandson Mick. Services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2025 Jenny Lee Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho. A short viewing for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. that morning. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery, Idaho Falls, Idaho, after the funeral service. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Hill Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Thomas 4/28/1929 - 11/4/2021William Higgs
