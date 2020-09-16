Amy Marie (Orme) Higham peacefully passed away on Sunday September 13th, 2020 at the age of 53. Amy was surrounded by her family as she courageously completed her 6-year battle with cancer. She was the fourth of five children born to J.C. and Anna Lou Orme in Idaho Falls, ID on July 22nd, 1967. Amy loved her family very much and was especially close with her sister Kate (Orme) Miller. Her friendship with Kate was a constant strength to her throughout life, one which enriched her life and brought much joy. Amy attended schools in Firth, ID and graduated from Firth High School in 1985. Amy excelled in volleyball and basketball in high school (she might add tetherball in her younger years). She went on to play basketball at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, ID. She met her husband, Jerry Higham, in the fall of 1988. The couple was sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 21, 1989. Jerry and Amy made a home in Shelley, ID and raised four sons, Andy, Tommy, Will, and Keifer, and one daughter, Mallory. Amy lived a full and happy life. She loved nothing more than the day-to-day joys of motherhood and family life. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, exploring the outdoors, traveling with and cheering on her children at their many sporting and dance events, baking with her daughter, Mallory, and spoiling her granddaughter, Teddy. Amy's generous and creative spirit led her to love hosting parties and events. Her "wit that will not quit" kept everyone around her on their toes and laughing. She enjoyed being creative with her flower arrangements and cooking. In her own words, Amy had just recently "cracked the brownie code." Amy was an avid reader and learner. She read voraciously and loved a good used book store. Amy's curiosity led her to want to take the long way home, try new restaurants, visit museums, and quite literally, stop the car and smell the roses. Amy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was selfless, humble, and kind. She was loving and sensitive in the way she approached life—always being the one to deliver a thoughtful gift or note just at the right time. Amy's pride and joy was making a home and being a mother. She was a mother to all—befriending and loving neighborhood children wherever she lived. Amy was a woman of great faith. She was strong in her commitment to live the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Amy listened and offered compassion just as Christ would throughout her life. She was a valiant servant of the Lord. Amy enjoyed serving in various church callings, with Cub Scout leader and Primary president being amongst her favorites. Amy is survived by her husband, Jerry, her children, Andy (Libby), Tommy, Will, Keifer, Mallory, and her grandchild, Teddy. Amy's family wishes to thank the professionals at Huntsman Cancer Institute and Dr. Brad Erikson for their love and care during this time of need. Funeral services will be held at the Shelley South Stake Center (675 S. Milton Ave. Shelley, ID 83274) Friday September 18th, 2020 at 11:00 am. A public viewing will be held Thursday September 17th, 2020 from 6-7:30 pm at Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley (110 West Oak Shelley, ID 83274). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Amy 7/22/1967 - 9/13/2020Marie Higham
