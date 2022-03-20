On March 16, 2022, Rehle E. Higham, of Shelley, put on her dancing shoes and left this world at age 89. So many lives were touched by her love of dance and the beautiful paintings that grace the walls of countless homes. Rehle was born on December 10, 1932, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the second daughter of Oneita Rees Ellison and Edward James Ellison. The family soon moved to Salt Lake City where she spent her early years. When Rehle was in fourth grade, they moved back to Ida-ho Falls where she attended most of her school years and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1950. Rehle met her future husband, Chuck Higham, at Idaho Falls High School where they both played in the band. She followed him to the University of Utah, and they were engaged two years later. Rehle and Chuck were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on Decem-ber 16, 1952, and were married for almost 70 years. They first lived in Fort Collins, Colorado, where Chuck was enrolled in veteri-nary school at Colorado State University. Rehle briefly returned home to Idaho Falls for the birth of their first child, Susan, in 1953. Two years later, Joe L. was born in Fort Collins. After Chuck graduated, their small family returned to Idaho Falls before they moved to Montgomery, Alabama, where Chuck attended officer training in the Air Force. Shortly after, they transferred to Goldsbo-ro, North Carolina, and Celeste joined the family. Rehle began her dance instructor career in North Carolina. After Chuck's two-year service in the Air Force, they returned to South Eastern Idaho where he started his veterinary practice in Shelley. Rehle taught dance in the recreation hall in the old Shelley First Ward building until a dance studio was built behind their home. While living in Shelley, four more children were born: Cynthia, Jerry, Jamey and Jordan. Rehle was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings over the years in Relief Society, Primary and Young Women's. She truly loved the gospel and its principal of eternal families. When her last child, Jordan, went on his mission, Rehle and Chuck spent a year on their own mission in Tampa Bay, Florida. Rehle taught dance lessons in Shelley for 50 years. In addition to tap, ballet, and jazz, she taught many ballroom dance and etiquette classes to junior high students. During this time, she also developed her talents as an artist. Her first paintings were oil and acrylic, and she later transitioned to watercolors. Rehle was a member of the Bonneville Art Association, Eagle Rock Art Guild, and the Ida-ho Water Color Society. She was continued to take dance after she stopped teaching and enjoyed art lessons until her health declined. She painted landscapes from Swan Valley, the Tetons, and the various locations she visited; her still life paintings were carefully de-signed. Rehle loved her family, travel, turquoise jewelry, music, art, beautiful dishes, and old movies. Rehle's civic and community service began in the early 1960's. This service included P.T.A. President, a member of the Miss Russet Committee for many years, and the Fine Arts Chair for the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Rehle's dance students also provided numerous dance performances for the Shelley area. In 2000, she was recognized as the Shelley Mother of the Year. She received several awards for her paintings and most recently a scholarship at Shelley High School was established in her honor to support art and dance students. Rehle is survived by her husband, Charles W. Higham of Shelley, her seven children: Susan Buescher (Charles) of Ammon, Idaho; Joe L. (Karlene) of Shelley, Idaho; Celeste French (Kelly) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Cynthia Fielding (Brian) of Firth, Idaho; Jerry Higham of Shelley, Idaho; Jamey Higham (Melissa) of Alamosa, Colorado; and Jordan Higham (Kara) of Shelley, Idaho; 25 grandchildren; 19 great-children; sister, Shawna Strobel of Rexburg, Idaho; brother Steve Austin (Claire) of St. George, Utah; and countless nieces and nephews and good friends. Rehle was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in law, Amy Higham (Jerry). Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Shelley First Ward, 184 North Park, in Shelley. The family will visit with friends and loved ones on Sunday, March 20, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak, in Shelley, and again from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery in Shelley, Idaho. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://sites.google.com/view/shelleystake/sacrament and selecting 1st/4th/8th Building. The family wishes to thank Aspen Home Health, Visiting Angels, and The Gables of Idaho Falls for their loving support and care. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Rehle 12/10/1932 - 3/16/2022E. Higham