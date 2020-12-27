Higley W. David Higley David Higley, 71, long-time Firth resident, passed away peacefully at home Sunday night, December 13, 2020. He was the only son of Willard J. and Lorna Hale Higley, born November 10, 1949, in Tooele, UT, where he grew up and attended local schools. The family then lived briefly in Shelley before moving to Firth. David graduated from Firth High School in 1968 then attended Idaho State University for a year before working for R. T. French Company, Pillsbury, and Basic American in Shelley for many years. After that he drove for a car auction. He married Sally Pratt January 26, 1974, in Firth, and they made their home in the country until his death. The couple enjoyed Corvette Runs with friends in parts of Montana and Nevada. They also liked attending auctions together, as well as taking family trips and outings. He later developed a passion for drag racing and made many friends, enjoying their association over the years. David is survived by his wife, Sally; niece, Reb Close-Grover (Casey), of Monterey, CA, and their daughter, Kai; brother-in-law Tom Close of Ogden, UT; Uncle Clark Higley; sister-in-law, Margaret Gordon (JD), of Orem, UT; nephew, Travis Berg (Loey) and children of Boise; niece Amanda Leightley (Terry), and children of Kent, WA; his step-mother, Kay Higley of Malad; step-siblings Cindy, Vern, and John; numerous cousins; and his faithful companion, Coco. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Julie Close, and sister-in-law Susan Pratt. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to #1 and #2 nurses at Teton Cancer Institute and his many other healthcare heroes. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.