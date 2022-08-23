Evelyn Matheson Hill, 85, passed away peacefully in her home on August 19, 2022. She was born October 18, 1936 in Cedar City, Utah to Francis Webster Matheson and Bernice Armstrong. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She married her sweetheart Ralph Earl Hill in the Idaho Falls temple for time and all eternity on March 30, 1956. Oh, how the heavens must have rang out as they were, at last, reunited for all eternity. She was an amazing mother, beloved wife, wonderful sister and good friend to many. She was survived by her children; Rosalee, Kathleen Bishop, Lorina (James) White, Kevin (Julie), Ivan (Micki Jo), Charlotte (William) Davidson, Elvina (Paul) Maynes, Daniel, Renee (Jim) Page, as well as 29 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Her siblings; Leland (Linda), Dorian (Maureen), Richard (Kathy), Kendall (Beverly), Diane (Steve) Nelson. She was preceded in death by her Husband Ralph Earl Hill, Son Vaughn, Baby daughter Angel, Son-in-law David Bishop, and granddaughter Elizabeth Davidson. She was loved by many. We will miss her sweet smile and wonderful laugh, but rejoice in knowing we will see her again. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Firth Stake Center, 825 N 675 E in Basalt. Those who would like to participate in the funeral service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://zoom.us/j/93059093006. The family will receive friends from 9:30 till 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Evelyn 10/18/1936 - 8/19/2022Hill