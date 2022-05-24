God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." - Unknown. With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, and although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay. A Golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the Best. On Saturday, May 21st at 4:48pm, surrounded by her loving family, Kimberly Dawn Hill, 61, drew her final breath after a year long battle with cancer. Kimberly was born to Charles & Noreen Freitag on November 9th 1960 in Libertyville, IL. She was the third of five children. At the age of 12 her family moved from Illinois to Loveland, CO. After graduating from Thompson Valley High School, Kim worked numerous jobs to pay her way through Cosmetology school; a license she proudly held for 40 years. In the fall of 1991, a road trip to Jackson Wyoming landed her at the Stagecoach Bar where she danced the night away with a cowboy named Steve Hill. Upon returning home she told her mom, "I met the man I am going to marry!" As fate would have it they wed on September 12th 1992. Kim and Steve spent many hours together horseback riding, snowmobiling, and working together on the Hill Creek Farm. After four blissful years of marriage, they became proud parents to a son, Hayden Hill. Kim loved spending time with her son taking him to football or out hunting. Three years later, their daughter, Grace Hill completed the family. Kim and "Bug" aka Grace, had a special relationship unlike most Mothers and Daughters! Kim's greatest accomplishment was her children. She was so proud to be their mom! Kim is survived by her loving husband, Steve Hill, children Hayden Hill (Hunter) and Grace Hill. Brother, Chuck (Debbie) Freitag, numerous other family members, nieces/nephews, and countless friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Noreen Freitag, siblings, Shelly, Mark, and Scott. As well as mother and father in law, Delmar & Barbara Hill. As a family, we want to express our sincere appreciation to all who helped, served, and supported Kim throughout her life and especially since her diagnosis in May of 2021. Thank you to her team of doctors and nurses who provided her the utmost skill and care. It takes a village.. And we have the best one! Funeral services will be on Friday, May 27 at 11 am. There will be a visitation on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm and then Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am. All services will be at the Driggs LDS church. To watch the funeral remotely go to https://zoom.us/j/95028453926 Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com. Kimberly 11/9/1960 - 5/21/2022Dawn Hill