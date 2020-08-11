Leah Helen Humphries Hill, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully August 7, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. She was under the care of her loving family and the dedicated staff at Morning Star and Encompass Hospice. Leah was born December 11, 1924, in Rose, Idaho, to William Chesley Humphries and Marilda Louisa Chaffin Humphries. She grew up and attended schools in Woodville, Ammon, and Ucon, and graduated from Ucon High School. She also attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City. On June 20, 1947, she married Ervin Stanley Hill in Idaho Falls where they made their family home for 74 years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Primary, Relief Society, and the Idaho Falls Temple. Leah and Ervin served a mission at the FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City. Leah was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, quilting, reading, golfing, spending time at the cabin, picking huckleberries, visiting with her grandchildren, singing, listening to good music, and dancing with her eternal companion. Leah was always grateful for all of her blessings. Leah is survived by her son, Greg (Karilyn) Hill of St. George, UT; son, Roger (Darla) Hill of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Pat (Brent) Burton of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Paul (Claudia) Hill of Midway, UT; son, Eric (Julie) Hill of Lava Hot Springs, ID; sister, Bertha Baxter of Rigby, ID; sister, Marvel Yates of Hood River, OR; brother, Ronald Humphries of Boise, ID; 29 grandchildren and 79 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Ruth Godfrey and Ruby Montague; brothers, Dean, Len, Jesse, Jerry, and Deloy Humphries; and one great granddaughter, Clennie Wanless. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, 4600 South Yellowstone, with Greg Hill officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Leah 12/11/1924 - 8/7/2020Helen Hill
