Merlin Howard Hill, 89, of Ririe, Idaho passed away Thursday, December 03, 2020. He was born October 24, 1931 in Garfield, Idaho, the son of William Howard and Bertha Billman Hill. Merlin attended schools in Rexburg, Idaho and graduated from Madison High School. Following High School, he served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. On March 24, 1954, Merlin married Emma Berneice Park in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He provided for his family by farming and milking cows. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he had many opportunities to serve. He loved the Temple and with his wife had the opportunity to serve together there. He had opportunity to serve in the Young Mens, Scouts and was a faithful Home Teacher. Merlin enjoyed fishing, camping and being with his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He loved to go on drives seeing the open country side and to visit national parks. Merlin is survived by his wife Berneice Hill of Ririe, Idaho. His sons; Bradley (Vicki) Merlin Hill and Kelly David (Barbara) Hill both of Ririe, Idaho and daughter, Jana (Craig) Gibbons of Eltopia, Washington, a son in law, Cleon Ward of Koskia, Idaho. Loved by 24 grandchildren and 42 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, LaRae Berneice Hill Ward, and brother's, Verdale Hill and Larry Hill. A funeral service will be held in Merlin's honor at the Ririe Stake Center (14061 N. 130 E. RIRIE, Idaho 83443) Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The family will hold a visitation at Eckersell Memorial Chapel on Monday (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID), December 7, 2020 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM and again on Tuesday, prior to the service from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Please wear a mask to attend the visitation or services. Social distancing is recommended. A broadcast of the service will be provided by the Shelton Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For information, see Merlin's obituary page at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com The family appreciates contributions in Merlin's name at your favorite charity. Merlin 10/24/1931 - 12/3/2020Howard Hill
