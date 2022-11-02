Roy Phillips Hill went home to his Heavenly Father on October 28, 2022. Roy passed at his home in Sugar City, Idaho from natural causes. He was born on April 16, 1934, in Ucon, Idaho to Samuel A Hill and Priscilla Bell Phillips. He was the youngest of six children and lived in Ucon, until he left home to serve a mission in the British Isles for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Roy worked in his father's garage pumping gas and fixing tires. He graduated from Bonneville High School and later graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Technology. He was drafted into the Army where he worked as an aircraft mechanic. He then married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Carrol Tracy, on August 6, 1958. They were blessed with 4 children and enjoyed 64 years together. They have lived in Sugar City, Idaho for the past 52 years. Roy enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and associates. He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage fixing cars, working on airplanes and especially flying them, as well as his time spent as the mayor of Sugar City. He found great joy in serving and helping those in need. He is survived by his wife Carrol, son Leslie (Terri) Hill, daughters Priscilla Hill and Lucinda Sousa, his 5 grandchildren Jacob Hill, Jordan Hill, Aubree Mason, Nikita and Tyler Sousa, 15 great-grandchildren and brother Raymond Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Polly, son-in-law J.C., 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Roy was a man of unshakable faith who possessed great character and integrity. He will be greatly missed! Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 7th at the Gray Church in Sugar City. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com Roy 4/16/1934 - 10/28/2022Phillips Hill
