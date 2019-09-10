Samuel Brent Hill, 76, of Blackfoot, passed away, Sunday, September 8, 2019 on his birthday at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Samuel was born September 8, 1943 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to William Hammond Hill and Kerma Pairins. Samuel grew up on the family farm in Ucon, Idaho and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1962. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a two year mission to Northern England. He attended Idaho State University before graduating from Ricks College with an Associate degree. On September 10, 1965 Samuel married Berdene Pickett in Idaho Falls. They moved to Blackfoot in 1972. He worked for Basic American Foods in the research department for most of his working years. He also had owned and operated Brent's Center Tire in Blackfoot. In his retirement he enjoyed mowing lawns for the Blackfoot Golf course. Samuel loved to golf and snowmobile. Together with his family and friends he built a cabin in Island Park, where he spent much of his time. Samuel is survived by his wife, Berdene of Blackfoot; daughter, Tori L. (Dan) Sauerbier of Maple Valley, WA; son, Jason B. (Martie) Hill of Corinth, TX; sister, Beverly Halling of Boise; and seven grandchildren, Tyson Hill, Alexandria Hill, Isabelle Hill, Jocelyn Hill, Brayden Sauerbier, Jacob Sauerbier, and Tyler Sauerbier. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry William Hill. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Ammon Cemetery. Family will meet with friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot prior to traveling to the cemetery. Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Samuel Brent 9/8/1943 - 9/8/2019Hill