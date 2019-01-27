Thomas Clark Hill went home to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 13, 2019. He was born in Texarkana, Texas, to Redford Hill and Mollie Allen. He grew up in Texas and later moved to Oakland, California, and in his later years, moved to Ogden, Utah, where he met the love of his life, Carol Hill. He was a welder for many years at Utility Trailer in Utah. He loved cars, music, BBQ and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all that have known and loved him over the years. Services will be held at the Good Samaritan Society Chapel located at 840 E. Elva St., Idaho Falls, Idaho. Officiating will be Rev. Marsh from 11 a.m. to noon with a luncheon to follow. He is survived by his daughter Tanisha Hill (Steven Puente); ex-wife Carol Hill; another daughter and three sons; as well as his grandchildren, Selena Hill and Jaxon Hill. A special thanks to Good Samaritan Society of Idaho Falls for making his last years so wonderful. Thomas 1/12/1942 - 1/13/2019Clark Hill