Vernon 'M' Hill was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on March 9, 1926, to Benjamin James Hill and Amelia Lucien Miskin Hill. He passed away at his home in Ucon, Idaho on July 3, 2020. After he was born the family moved to Ucon, Idaho where they raised their family and his dad ran a garage. Vernon had many fond memories of his growing up years. After graduating from Ucon High School where he was class president, he entered the United States Army and served for two years in World War II in the Pacific Theater. After returning from the service Vernon went to Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) for a semester and during that time he met Alene McBride at a stake dance. As they say, the rest is history. They were married on November 17, 1948, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Ucon, Idaho and raised their five children: Cathy, Nancy, Jim, Sid, and Judy. Vernon was a welder for 12 years while working for Miskin Scraper Works and Forbes. Then he went to work for Argonne at the AEC and worked there for 29 years. Upon his retirement, he and Alene decided he would join her in the candy shop they ran from their basement. They retired from this endeavor in 2013 but remained involved and supportive until they each passed away. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings including Elder's Quorum President and ward and stake executive secretary. He and mom also served five missions together: Davao, Philippines; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Nauvoo, Illinois; Roseville, California; and Honolulu, Hawaii. They loved serving together and made many dear friends throughout their service. Vernon had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Dad served on the Ucon City Council for many years and enjoyed the associations and the service he had there. When his sight made it so he couldn't drive at night rather than bother mom for a ride home he would ride his scooter to the meeting and back. It was dark on the way home but he said it didn't bother him because he couldn't see anyway. Dad loved people and always had a story or two to share as well as a listening ear. He was known by many children to carry lifesavers in his pockets and they had to shake his hand to get one of the treasured treats. He was generous with his time and talents and would always offer a helping hand. He loved his children and grandchildren and was well pleased with any accomplishments they achieved. He was patient, kind, dependable, and had a great sense of humor. He is survived by his children: Cathy (Bob) McBride, Nancy (Gaylen) Long, Jim (Kris) Hill, Sid (Becky) Hill, and Judy (Bob) Kinghorn; 27 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild on the way; his uncle Gilbert Miskin; his sister LaNae Hall; his brother Roger (Lorna) Hill; and many others who will mourn his loss. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Alene; his parents; two sisters: Eva Jean May and Geneice Stoffel; and his brother Harold Hill. The family would like to thank all of those who in any way helped take care of Dad in the last few years and Alliance Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of him. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Ucon Cemetery. Please bring your own chair. For those that may not be comfortable attending the services or cannot come a live broadcast can be viewed at Coltrin Mortuary's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Vernon 3/9/1926 - 7/3/2020M Hill
