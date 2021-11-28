Trenna Louise Egbert Hillam, 82, of Idaho Falls, peacefully returned to her heavenly home November 21, 2021, while surrounded by her loving family. Trenna was born July 10, 1939, in Marysville, Idaho, to Zera "Zeke" Newton Egbert and Sarah Louise Howard Egbert. She grew up in Ashton on the family farm and graduated from North Fremont High School. Trenna then went on to attend Ricks College. On May 16, 1958, Trenna was sealed to Arnold Bruce Hillam in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After helping to support her husband through dental school in Chicago, Illinois, Trenna and Arnold made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their six children. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Trenna touched and lifted many lives while lovingly serving in her callings and enjoyed supporting the community and her family in a variety of ways. Her beautiful musical talent blessed others through the years. The true meaning of Christmas was felt by many when they heard her sing, "Oh, Holy Night". Trenna's true source of happiness was being around her family. She was continually expressing her love through her words, actions, and many behind-the-scenes efforts to make things special. Trenna enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crafts, studying the Gospel, traveling, and beautifying her surroundings. She accomplished all that she faced with determination and a "catch-you-off-guard" wit. Her loving kindness, listening ear, and her fun sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Trenna is survived by her six children, Roxane (Rob) Vandewiele of Idaho Falls, ID, Coya Hillam of Bluffdale, UT, Kirt (Sandra) Hillam of Millville, UT, Scott (Arnae) Hillam of Shelley, ID, Todd (Deena) Hillam of Idaho Falls, ID, and Lori (Lynn) Willden of Gilbert, AZ; 25 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and his favorite dog, Charlie (LOL), parents, brothers; ZJ Egbert, Dennis Egbert, and Brent Egbert; sisters; LaRee Egbert and Zeralene Call; and grandson, Alex Hillam. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Home Ranch Ward, 2051 South Emerson Avenue, with Bishop Jeff Westfall officiating. The family will visit with friends and extended family Friday, December 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge, and from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ashton-Pineview Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Trenna 7/10/1939 - 11/21/2021Louise Hillam
