On April 9, 2021, Russell Gheen Hillman, passed away of natural causes, at the wonderful age of 95 years old. He was born on September 4, 1925, in Driggs, Idaho, to Eva (Buxton) and Gheen Hillman, the eldest of 7 children. His growing up years were spent on the farm in the Driggs area, riding horses, planting potatoes and hay. He graduated from Teton High School in 1943. He joined the US Navy and served during World War II. In 1948, he married Colleen Drake in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple; they had 4 children. Russell graduated from the University of Idaho in 1950 and bean a career as County Agriculture Agent for the University of Idaho in Bonneville, Lemhi, and Fremont Counties. He was very good with people. He created and organized the Lemhi and Fremont County Fairs. Russell has always been a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He has served in many callings Sunday School Teacher, High Priest Leader and always a Home Teacher. He loved community/volunteer service. He built a one horse sleigh and loved giving rides. He served at EIRMC as a shuttle driver for 10 years. The last 4 years he made a point to give out Werther's Candies as a "thank you" to the volunteers that entertained the residents of the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. He is survived by his children, Marlys Later, Roger (Terri) Hillman, Shauna Hillman and Rochelle (Charles) Minor; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years; his parents; his in-laws; a great grandson, Traegan Donnie Yearsley; 2 brothers, John Alfred and Vaun; 4 sisters, Merle Esklesen, Eunice Wilcock, Ronel Breckenridge and Flora Richins. A special thank you to the Homestead for such tender care of Dad. It made him feel special when he rode in the carriage in the parades. Thank you to Hospice Care for their sincere mercy and love. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, located at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. Family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021,at Flamm Funeral home and Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Darby Cemetery with military rites. Condolences may be submitted online via, www.flammfh.com Russell 9/4/1925 - 4/9/2021Gheen Hillman
