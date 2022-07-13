Wilford Bruce Hilton, loving husband and father, passed away on Friday, 1 July 2022, at age 93. On 4 Oct. 1928, W. Bruce Hilton was born to Wilford “B” and Vera Snow Hilton in their family home in Delta, UT. He lived a life filled with family, work, paper routes, and soccer games. Bruce had an active and involved young life, working the family farm in Delta, UT, serving as editor for his high school and college yearbooks, singing in a Primary Boys Choir, playing trumpet and sousaphone in high school band, and being elected Student Body Vice President. He also served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New England States Mission before being drafted and serving in the US Army 2 years as part of the United Nations’ forces in Trieste. He studied at Brigham Young University, ultimately earning a MA in Physics. While working on his graduate degree, Bruce and Shirley Bowman were married on 21 Dec. 1957 in the St. George, UT Temple. Bruce loved Shirley with ALL his heart and looked forward to their reunion. They raised eight boys and attended as many games, concerts and events as they could. Immediately following graduation, Bruce accepted employment with Sylvania (later General Dynamics) as a Defense Engineer, relocating to California in 1960 where he, Shirley, and their boys would live, with a few international exceptions, until his death. Bruce held a variety of positions with Sylvania over his more than thirty years of employment with them, retiring two or three or four times (depending on who’s counting). Bruce traveled extensively throughout his career. Working abroad off and on beginning in 1977, in Germany, Japan, England, and elsewhere, including a lengthy assignment in Scotland, which brought almost the entire family to the UK. While abroad, Bruce and Shirley traveled throughout Europe with the boys and a few times as a couple. Bruce was a record-keeper. He was constantly writing and thinking about his own and his family’s history, writing the first version of his autobiography in fifth grade. He and Shirley kept calendars, notebooks, cards, receipts, and all sorts of other documents with detailed notes. These records culminated in the 1532-page life history that Bruce put together later in life. If you ever wanted to know the price of plane tickets from any of his travels (or where he sat on the plane and what the weather was like), the grades and notes that any of the boys got from teachers or soccer coaches, or the costs and reasons for doctors’ visits, he would remember or know that it was written down somewhere. After retirement, Bruce unselfishly served as a primary caregiver of varying degrees to four of the family for almost 20 years until their deaths- his sons Rich, William and Brian and his wife Shirley. In his last few years, Bruce lived relatively peacefully at Mistywood Living Center in Roseville where he enjoyed daily visits from Shaun and his family, mingling with his neighbors (pre-COVID), and reading the many action-suspense books from his residence library. W. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Shirley Bowman Hilton; his sons William, Richard, and Brian; his siblings Lora, Carol, Dawn, Clesse, and Gill; and a grandchild Dallin. He is survived by his sons Brent (Jo) Orlando, FL, Gary (Nancy) Huntingtown, MD, Bruce (Mariann) Idaho Falls, ID, Shaun (Juli) Roseville, CA, and Russell (MaryAnn) Capitola, CA; his sister Lael, 22 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial graveside service for W. Bruce Hilton will be held at 11am, 14 July 2022, at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga, CA. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the humanitarian fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For those who cannot attend the memorial service in person, they can join us via livestream at Darling & Fischer’s website. Wilford Bruce Hilton