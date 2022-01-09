Darrell Glen Hinckley, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 31, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Alliance Hospice. He was born June 30, 1931, in Medford, Oregon to Glen Nathaniel Hinckley and Gladys Leone Spencer Hinckley. Darrell grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Midway High School in 1949. He received his MBA from the University of Idaho and served in the Army. On February 5, 1952, Darrell married his sweetheart Leila Joy Myler in the Idaho Falls Temple. Darrell and Joy were married for 69 years. Joy preceded Darrell in death by one day. Darrell worked for Argonne National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, then moved to Atlanta, Georgia and worked for Nuclear Regulatory Commission. He returned to Idaho Falls working for NRC and The Department of Energy. Darrell was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and golf. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and most caring and selfless person you'll ever know. Darrell is survived by his children: Bradley (Jane) Hinckley of Springville, UT, Wendy (Trent) Foulger of West Jordan, UT, Jon (Kiyoe) Hinckley of Springville, UT, Paul (Lesli) Hinckley of Nampa, ID, Jennifer (Tim) Hanekamp of Rexburg, ID, Deena Hinckley of Idaho Falls, ID, and Jana (Jon) Smith-Simpson of West Jordan, UT; 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, Brothers; Leonard (Sondra) Hinckley of Las Vegas, NV, Boyd (Gae) Rigby, ID, Lee (Patsy) Hinckley of Lewisville, ID, Steve (Sally) Hinckley of Kilgore / Idaho Falls, ID, and Max (Rae) Hinckley of Rigby, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Lisa Jane Hinckley, and son-in-law Darren Smith-Simpson. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 10,2022, at the Cedar Ridge Ward, 3195 S. Holmes, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Lewisville Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com Darrell 6/30/1931 - 12/31/2021Glen Hinckley