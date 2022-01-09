Leila Joy Myler Hinckley 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 30, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of Alliance Hospice. She was born May 3, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Orrin Monroe Myler and Mary Boyes Walker Myler. Joy grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School with the class of 1949. On February 5, 1952, Joy married Darrell Glen Hinckley in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in Idaho Falls, ID, Moscow, ID, Pittsburgh, PA, and Chamblee, GA. Joy lovingly gave birth to ten children and raised seven to adulthood. She was an example and role model to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served for many years in Primary, and Relief Society. She served a full-time mission with her husband in Charlotte, North Carolina. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and sewing. Joy is survived by her husband of 69 years, Darrell Hinckley; her children: Bradley (Jane) Hinckley of Springville, UT, Wendy (Trent) Foulger of West Jordan UT, Jon (Kiyoe) Hinckley of Springville, UT, Paul (Lesli) Hinckley of Nampa, ID, Jennifer (Tim) Hanekamp of Rexburg, ID, Deena Hinckley of Idaho Falls, ID, and Jana (Jon) Smith-Simpson of West Jordan, UT; 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 siblings, and her daughter Lisa Jane Hinckley, and son-in-law Darren Smith. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Cedar Ridge Ward. 3195 S. Holmes, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow at the Lewisville Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Joy 5/3/1931 - 12/30/2021Hinckley