Vonda Christensen Hinckley, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 16, 2021, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice. Vonda was born September 15, 1937, in Smithfield, Utah, to Ralph Oswald Christensen and Hannah Cole Christensen. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, including Ucon Grade School and Coltman, and graduated from Bonneville High School. On November 1, 1957, she married Gary Thomas Hinckley in the Idaho Falls Temple. Vonda and Gary made their home in Shelley, Idaho, where Vonda was a homemaker and mother. They moved to Idaho Falls in 2016. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed family history, gardening, crochet, embroidery, and reading. Vonda is survived by her loving husband, Gary Hinckley of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Gary (Minette) Hinckley, Jr. of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Joni Hinckley of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Galen (Kami) Hinckley of Ammon, ID; sister, Valene Sessions of Carlton, OR; brother, LaRalph Christensen of Idaho Falls, ID; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Fern Humphries. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 .a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Bishop Eric Whiting officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Vonda-Hinckley. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vonda 9/15/1937 - 4/16/2021Hinckley
+1