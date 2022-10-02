Beverly Anne Hindman, nee Lord, the award-winning quilt maker, passed away on September 12, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 84. Beverly was born on October 21, 1937. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School and then attended the University of Idaho where she earned a Master of Arts in Mathematics. She married Forest Dean Hindman. Dean passed away in 2000 at the age of 71. Beverly is survived by one brother and two sisters. She is also survived by her four sons, six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Beverly was known for the custom cakes she would make and sell for birthdays and other events. Many Idaho Falls couples celebrated their nuptials with wedding cakes made by Beverly Hindman. However, Beverly was primarily known for her talent as a quilter and instructor, evidenced by the many award-winning quilts she designed and constructed. Beverly taught quilting classes through adult education and made many friends through a shared passion for fabric arts. As a recognized quilt expert, Beverly served as a judge and/or instructor for Quilting in the Tetons and many other quilt shows and state fairs throughout the North West. Beverly and her family were members of Trinity United Methodist church, from whose congregation came many of her dear friends. Beverly was also frequently involved as a parent and leader in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, youth sports, and a myriad of other youth focused activities. Beverly was an active member of P.E.O., joining Chapter CM, Idaho Falls, in 2012. She was a P.E.O. officer and served on several committees, and also presented programs on quilting. She spent her final years as a resident of Lincoln Court, whose staff we owe a debt of gratitude for their kindness. There will be no public service but a family service will be held privately in about a year's time. In lieu of flowers, her sons ask that you send donations to Chapter CM, P.E.O., 140 West Woodhaven Lane, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83404 Beverly 10/21/1937 - 9/12/2022Anne Hindman
