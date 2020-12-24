Denese Saurey Hirschi, 63, of Salem, Idaho, left us, Monday, December, 21, 2020. She was born September 27, 1957, in Rexburg, Idaho, the baby girl of Lyle and Jossine Saurey. She grew up in Hibbard and attended school in Hibbard and Burton, graduating from Madison High School in 1975. She met her sweetheart, Bill Hirschi, when they were 14. She told her mom she knew she would marry him. They were married, December 3, 1976, and later were sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union they were blessed with four children, sons, Tyrol, Jedediah, Taelon and daughter, Amanda. Her greatest joy in this life came from her family, especially her beautiful grandchildren. She loved being a grandma. She was Grandma Nese to many kids besides her own grandchildren. Denese worked many years at Artco, where she gained many life-long friends. At the time of her death she was working at the Bank of Commerce, where she met and became life-long friends with coworkers and customers. Denese was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. One of her most enjoyable callings was teaching the Sunbeams. She loved the Gospel and had a strong testimony. She is survived by her sweetheart, Bill; sons, Jed (Rachel), Taelon (Kami); daughter, Amanda (Kellen) Whetten; daughter-in-law, Cece Hirschi Baldwin; grandchildren, Brilee, Agustus and Kinzlee Hirschi, Klaysen Whetten, Afton and Clayton McKee; four-legged grandkids, Big Rig and Bombshell; her winged grand-turkey, Patrick; her father, Lyle Saurey; sisters, Susan Bryan and Arlene (David) Nef; brothers, Brent (Pat) Saurey, Kerry (Kay) Saurey; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; as well as many dear friends, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Ty; her mom, Jossine Saurey and parents-in-law, David and Virgene Hirschi. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, at the Henry's Fork LDS Stake Center, 1508 West 3000 North, in Rexburg. The family will receive friends, Sunday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Monday from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Kilgore Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com Services will be streamed at: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/rexburgidahohenrysforkstake Event Code: 17444 An account to assist the family with funeral expenses has been set up at the Bank of Commerce. Denese 9/27/1957 - 12/21/2020Saurey Hirschi