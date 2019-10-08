Carter "Punk" J. Hjelm, 76, of Goshen passed away October 5, 2019. Memorial services will be at 3:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak, Shelley. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1:30 to 2:45 PM at the funeral home. Military rites will be performed by David B. Bleak post 93. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Nalder Funeral Home to help with funeral costs. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Carter "Punk" 7/31/1943 - 10/5/2019Hjelm