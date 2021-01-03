Hobley Timothy Hobley Timothy Burton Hobley, 51, of Blackfoot, passed away, December 31, 2020 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Tim was born December 13, 1969 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to George James Hobley and Iris Mae Hall. Tim grew up in the Arco area. He graduated from Butte County High School, and earned his Associate Degree in Nuclear Security from Eastern Idaho Technical College. Tim has lived in St. Anthony, Blackfoot, and Rigby. Tim met Shawna Robinson, together they had a daughter, Brittany Pearson. Tim married Pam Eckman on February 23, 1990. Tim and Pam shared many fun years together. To this union a daughter, Shannon was born. They later divorced. He then married Lisa Gibson on May 21, 1995. This marriage brought more joy to Tim's life and he gained four wonderful children, Crystal, Jeremy, Megan, and Brandon. During this time they had many wonderful adventures. They later divorced. On June 9, 2007 he married Wendy Patricia Stott in Blackfoot, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 13, 2010. Tim and Wendy's marriage was blessed to have Dillan, Clay, Colby, and Wyatt. Together they enjoyed traveling, hunting, playing at Grandpa and Grandma Stott's home and traveling with them. It's been a wonderful blessing to be together as a family. Tim worked as a commercial project and sales manager for Carpet Direct and Flooring. He had previously worked as a nuclear security guard at the INL, and as a security guard for State Hospital South. He also owned Bear Mountain Contractors. Tim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, hiking, camping, and spending time with family. He loved working on cars, and doing anything in the mountains. Tim is survived by his wife, Wendy of Blackfoot; children, Brittany (Kris Bailey) Pearson of Kentucky, Shannon (Alex) Patterson of North Carolina, Dillan (Raimee) Hobley of Idaho Falls, Clayton Udy of Blackfoot, Colby Hobley of Blackfoot, Wyatt Hobley of Blackfoot, Jeremy (Erica) Hobley of Idaho Falls, Brandon (Jenn) Hobley of Rexburg, Crystal (Jake) Ross of Howe, and Megan (Hugo) Agundis of Blackfoot; siblings, Andrea Remington of Parker, Addison (Nancy) Hobley of Alabama, Alex (Missy) Hobley of Rexburg, and Krickett (Blaine) Hardin of Blackfoot; 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Iris Hobley; siblings, LeMae Hillman, and Zenda Hobley; and grandparents, George Hobley, Eunice Moon, Joseph Hall, and Eva Collum. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
