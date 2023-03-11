Paul Gregory Hodel (Greg), 62, sadly left us on March 4, 2023, after a valiant battle with a lingering illness. Greg was foremost a loving husband and father. He was quick with a joke and knew how to share his sense of humor to make everyone laugh. His commitment to family was unwavering. Greg was born in Oakland, California, and grew up in various locations throughout the Bay Area. He enjoyed sports, especially playing baseball, fishing, and playing all kinds of card games. He graduated from Shelley High School. Greg enlisted in the Navy at age 19 and served his country with service aboard the submarine USS Chicago (SSN-721) and at various bases around the world as an electronics technician. After retiring from the Navy, ETC (SS), he and his family returned to the Idaho Falls area to reside close to family. Greg was employed at Curtiss Wright, working with instrumentation for nuclear power plants. Greg was an avid loyal football fan and continuously followed the Las Vegas Raiders. He couldn't wait for the new season to pick his fantasy football players. He enjoyed competing in the local cornhole league where he made many lifelong friends. Greg leaves behind his beloved wife, Tracy, and sons, Paul, and Jason. He is also survived by his mother, Beth Hoffman (Rich), his brother, Mike Hodel (Kathleen), and sister, Darcie Flood (Mike). He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Fredrick Hodel. In lieu of flowers, you may send a condolence through Larkin Mortuary in Salt Lake City. Paul 10/4/1960 - 3/4/2023Gregory Hodel
