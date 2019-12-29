Darrel Lamar "Ed" Hodge, 59, of Rupert, passed away December 18, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Darrel was born March 1, 1960, in Burley, Idaho, to James Calvin Hodge and Shirley Mae Johnson Hodge. He grew up and attended schools in Burley and Murtaugh and earned his GED. Darrel made his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Darrel worked as a satellite technician for R.S.I (Leisure Time). He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting with his two sons, nephews, and brothers, steelhead fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He had a passion for his Harley and pickup, and working on any vehicle. He would help anybody at any time. Darrel is survived by his wife, LeeAnne Glora Hodge of Rupert, ID; his two sons, Casey Hansen of Idaho Falls, ID, and Danny (Dorothy) Hansen of Ammon, ID; mother, Shirley Hodge of Rupert, ID; brother, Terry (Karolyn) Hodge of St. Anthony, ID; sisters, Brenda Linzy of Burley, ID, and Phyllis Craythorn of Rupert, ID; ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, James C. Hodge, and brothers, Arthur Dale Hodge and Allen Hodge, and his grandson Hunter Mayes Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Hunter officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darrel "Ed" 3/1/1960 - 12/18/2019Hodge