Nancy Edna Hodges, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 31, 2020, at Vibra Hospital in Boise, Idaho after a long battle with COPD and cancer. Nancy was born October 9, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Harold Gustaves Baxter and Lela Viola Larter Baxter. She grew up in Idaho Falls, Mackay, Rigby and Ririe areas. She retired in Idaho Falls. Nancy attended early grade school in Mackay where she would sometimes ride to school by horseback with her older cousins. She finished grade school in Idaho Falls and middle school and high school in Ririe. On October 31, 1958, she married Harold C. Strong in Elko, NV. Harold and Nancy were blessed with two children, Debby and Steven. They were later divorced. Nancy married Glenn Gene Hodges in June of 1975 in Idaho Falls. Together they had a set of twin daughters, Marney and Marcey. Glenn and Nancy were later divorced. Nancy held many different jobs during her life, she was a seamstress, gas station attendant in the era when the attendant checked the oil and filled the fuel for you. She was a cocktail waitress and worked assembly line making medical supplies. She assisted during war time as a civilian Air Force recruiter reporting to Col. Moss who took her for a ride in an Airforce plane making her sick when he did a flip in the sky. She took classes to become a paralegal and court stenographer but was not able to work in those fields. A car accident in October 2006 forced her retirement from Idahoan Foods where she worked for over 20 years. This car accident changed her life drastically where she fought physically, medically and mentally to maintain a quality of life. With the help of her family she continued to live a full and rich life in her own home with her dogs. She was a member of the Easy Breathers, a group of hard working individuals doing physical and pulmonary rehabilitation. She became fast friends with the group and had lunch with them most Friday afternoons at Perkins. During her amazing life she had many exciting adventures. She raced cars and rode motorcycles. She enjoyed muscle cars and would spend hours at car shows just looking and talking to people. She bought herself a 1974 1/2 MGB convertible painted in a deep purple. She enjoyed driving around Idaho Falls and having people honk their horns at her, yelling out their windows "nice car" After her car accident in Oct 2006 her physical therapist dressed her walker up as her MGB to brighten up moms rehabilitation. She was an avid card player known for her extensive cheating. Nancy is survived by her daughter Debby Seefeld of Idaho Falls, son Steven (Renee) Strong of Nampa, twin daughters Marney (Matt) Holzmer of Idaho Falls and Marcey (Andy) Walters of Rigby, and brother Harold (Clara) Baxter of Boise. She is survived by six grandchildren, Tory (Amber) Finn, Amy (Matt) Johnson, Madison (James) Strong-Wakeman, Katie Strong, Bruce Walters, and Zane Walters. Nine great grandchildren, Brendon (Aylissa) Finn, Jolee Taylor, Jordan Ghan, Victoria Finn, Ryan Johnson, Xandra Johnson, Wyatt Johnson, and twins Paige and Paxton Johnson, and one great great granddaughter Beckhem Finn. She was preceded in death by her parents and great granddaughter Xandra Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thank you and condolences to the many medical and service professionals that have treated mom. They have treated her as not just a job but as a friend and loved one over the many years of physical recovery and treatments. In leu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to an animal shelter, cancer center, or senior center. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nancy 10/9/1940 - 12/31/2020Hodges
